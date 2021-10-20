2021 October 20 10:06

RF President gives instructions on permanent environmental monitoring in areas of handling dry bulk cargo and cargo emitting dust

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions following the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum held on September 3, 2021, says official website of Kremlin.

Taking into account the instructions given previously, the Government of the Russian Federation should submit its proposals on introduction of amendments into the legislation of the Russian Federation. Those amendments should ensure permanent environmental monitoring of air and water in the area of handling dry bulk cargo and cargo emitting dust such as coal. The amendments are to provide for a response basing on the monitoring results.



Besides, proposals are expected from the Government on conducting of an experiment for a special regulation of GHG emission and trapping in the Sakhalin Region and in other entities of the Russian Federation.



RF Government is to submit its proposals by 1 December 2021.