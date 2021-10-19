2021 October 19 17:22

Oboronlogistics delivers cargo for the construction of a cultural cluster in Kaliningrad

Since 2019, a large-scale construction of a cultural and educational museum cluster has been started in Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island, which is one of the priorities of the national Culture project, which is being built by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

The complex includes museums, theaters, educational and residential buildings, recreational areas. Among the participants of the project: the State Hermitage Museum, the State Tretyakov Gallery, the State Academic Mariinsky and the Bolshoi Theaters of Russia.



To deliver heavy, oversized cargo and special equipment to the construction site of the complex, railway ferries of Oboronlogistics LLC, operating on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line, are regularly attracted.



The Ambal and Baltiysk ferries, in addition to railway wagons, transport large-sized project cargo on trawls and on roll trailers. This type of delivery is optimally suited for the transportation of heavy construction machinery and equipment, drilling rigs, pipes, metal structures, utility blocks, etc.



Ferry transportation is the most convenient way of transporting oversized cargo between the Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation, bypassing the territories of neighboring states. The ferry journey time is about 40 hours. Every month, one ferry makes 5-6 round trips.



Among the regular shippers of the line: the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Rosgvardiya, the Military Construction Complex of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, JSC Russian Post, JSC Russian Railways, PJSC LUKOIL, LLC Avtotor Holding, Holding Eurocement Group, LLC Baltservice, LLC Baltika, agro-industrial holding Miratorg and other customers.