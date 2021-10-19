2021 October 19 14:51

RF Government and Rosatom instructed to organize regular transportation of transit cargo by NSR

The report is to be submitted by 1 December 2021

Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions following the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum held on September 3, 2021.

According to the official website of Kremlin, the Government of the Russian Federation was instructed, in cooperation with the State Nuclear Corporation “Rosatom”, look into arranging regular transportation of transit cargo including containers by the Northern Sea Route starting from 2022.

Special attention is to be paid to the development of port infrastructure, ensuring safe navigation and economic efficiency of shipping as well as provisions for year round transportation.



The report is to be submitted by 1 December 2021 with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Rosatom Director General Aleksey Likhachev responsible for implementation of the presidential instructions.



When greeting the participants of the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed all partners interested in using the Northern Sea Route intensify the use of the route for expansion of trade with Europe.

Related link:

Rosatom for development of a large container transport corridor on the basis of the Northern Sea Route>>>>