  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Rotterdam throughput rises substantially again in Q3 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 19 14:30

    Port of Rotterdam throughput rises substantially again in Q3 2021

    Goods throughput in the port of Rotterdam rose to 118.5 million tonnes in the third quarter, 14.6% more than in the same period last year. Throughput was 350.1 million tonnes through to the end of the third quarter, an increase of 8.6% on 2020, according to the company's release.

    During that time, there was strong growth in almost all throughput segments, and particularly in mineral oil products (+13.5%), iron ore and scrap metal (+42%), coal (+48.4%) and biomass (+18.7%). Containers are also still on the rise (+4.0% in tonnes, +7.8% in TEUs). The only falls were in agribulk (-12.8%) and LNG (-1.8%).

    Liquid bulk, the largest segment in tonnage terms, rose by 6.4% over the first three quarters of last year to 152.1 million tonnes. The throughput of crude oil (+3 million tonnes) and oil products (+5.7 million tonnes) rose sharply. In the case of oil, one of the factors was that margins have been better for refiners in recent weeks. Refining volumes in the Netherlands in the second and third quarters were higher than in comparable quarters last year. In the case of oil products, the main drivers of growth were fuel oil, gas oil and naphtha.

    Imports of fuel oil rose, especially from Russia. Production and exports from Russia were higher than in 2020. Demand for naphtha, a typical import product, was up on last year. Imports of gas oil/diesel were lower and exports were higher, especially to the United States, partly as a result of the cold spells there. Biofuels and chemical products also performed well. LNG throughput more or less matched the level in the first nine months of 2020.

    Dry bulk throughput rose more than 27% compared with the first three quarters of 2020. The increase in volume was mainly in iron ore and coal. Iron ore throughput collapsed in 2020 because there was much less demand for steel due to the corona crisis. This year, on the other hand, steel production has risen sharply again. That has also had an impact on the throughput of cokes. Total coal throughput increased by no less than 48.4% over the first nine months of 2020. In particular, the demand for coal for energy production rose sharply as a result of increased demand for energy. Coal-fired power stations have been operating relatively long hours: less wind energy was produced during this period and gas was scarce and expensive.

    There was a clear rise in biomass throughput by comparison with 2020, when more biomass was co-fired in coal-fired power stations. Other dry bulk rose by more than 12% compared with the first nine months of 2020. Industrial production and construction have picked up after the corona year 2020, and so demand for raw materials has also increased. Only agribulk volume remained at the same level as last year, when it was precisely the only type of dry bulk that increased. At the time, there was unusually high demand for agricultural goods due to a concern about the threat of stock shortages. This meant that the incoming volume in the last quarter was down on the previous year.

    The throughput of containers has been high since autumn 2020. Growth in the first nine months of 2021 was 7.8% in TEU and 4.0% in tonnes. Consumers are spending generously and the economy is recovering from the corona dip in 2020, with volumes being higher than in 2019. This strong demand, in combination with various disruptions in 2021 (Suez, corona outbreaks in Chinese ports), means that pressure on the logistics chain continues to be high. This also led to persistently high transportation prices.

    Throughput increased faster in TEUs than in tonnes for a number of reasons. The increase in the throughput of empty containers had a minor effect. The largest effect came from the sharp fall in the average weight of full containers. Transportation prices have risen sharply in recent quarters. One consequence was that the transportation of relatively heavy, low-value, goods declined. This effect was strongest in the case of export containers but it was also seen in imports.

    RoRo throughput increased by 5.2% compared with 2020.The negative impact of Brexit was apparent only in the early months of the year due to high stock levels. In Q2 and Q3 2021, demand from the UK was high and volumes were again above pre-Brexit and corona levels.

    Progress was made again in the third quarter on the energy transition. For example, decisions about the zoning plan and four permit applications for the Porthos project are now available for inspection. Porthos will transport CO2 from the Rotterdam port area and store it in empty gas fields under the North Sea. Shell has started on the construction of a plant in Pernis that will produce 820,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel from waste each year.

    The sustainability of inland navigation also received a boost. On 6 September, Zero Emission Services (ZES) launched the Alphenaar, the first Dutch inland vessel to use exchangeable energy containers for propulsion. The Alphenaar sails between Alphen aan den Rijn and Moerdijk for beer brewer Heineken, the first ZES end client. The energy containers - 'ZESpacks' - are standard 20ft containers filled with batteries charged using green electricity.

    ZES was founded in June 2020 by ING, Engie, Wärtsilä and the Port of Rotterdam Authority with support from the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The company offers a full range of products and services based on exchangeable battery containers, charging stations, technical support and an innovative payment concept for ship owners. The ambition of ZES is to scale up in the short term and establish thirty zero-emission shipping routes by 2030.

    Port of Rotterdam also making progress in the field of digitalisation. For example, 80% of the 230,000 port calls the Harbour Master receives annually have now been automated. In September, the Port of Rotterdam Authority installed the world's first 3D-printed steel bollards on the new quay in the Sleepboothaven at Rotterdam Heijplaat. The six bollards are part of a series of twelve 3D-printed bollards that the Port Authority and RAMLAB have developed together. The 3D printing of bollards is part of the infrastructure innovation programme in which the Port Authority aims to improve the construction and use of port infrastructure and make it more sustainable by means of scientific research, innovation and digitalisation.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 19

18:24 Ocean Yield ASA sells two LR2 tankers
17:44 Klaveness Combination Carriers sells a 21-years old CABU vessel
17:22 Oboronlogistics delivers cargo for the construction of a cultural cluster in Kaliningrad
16:58 North Sea Port, Zeeland Regional Safety Board and Central Fire Response Zone join forces for cross-border incident response in the port area
16:35 European shipowners support the uptake of clean fuels but fear FuelEU may become missed opportunity due to enforcement loopholes - ECSA
16:20 9M’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port grew by 6% Y-o-Y
16:05 Fuelling the Industry: LNG as a fuel and its infrastructure at the 8th International Congress
16:04 Empire Offshore Wind selects Vestas as its preferred supplier for wind turbine generators for Empire Wind I and Empire Wind II
15:41 The decarbonization strategy likely is now the best business strategy for shipowners - ABS
15:13 Bollinger celebrates commissioning of 45th Fast Response Cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnel
14:51 RF Government and Rosatom instructed to organize regular transportation of transit cargo by NSR
14:30 Port of Rotterdam throughput rises substantially again in Q3 2021
14:03 Valenciaport throughput up 8.33% to 63.46 mln tonnes in Jan-Sept 2021
14:02 Ice restrictions in Port of Sabetta basin to be effective as of Oct 25
13:39 TGE Marine announces the successful gas trail of LNG bunker vessel ´Dmitry Mendeleev´
13:08 Port of Antwerp throughput up by 4.8% to 179.1% mln tonnes in Jan-Sept 2021
12:54 Cargo traffic via Khabarovsk Territory ports rose by 3% in 9M’21
12:33 Vitol’s V-Bunkers receives green ship awards from Maritime Port Authority of Singapore
12:15 The Methanol Institute welcomes the European Union’s package of proposals Fit for 55
11:36 Volga Shipping announces completion of three tankers conversion project
10:46 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Oct 19
10:11 Russian Gas Society supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
10:09 Berenberg expands debt fund portfolio with two new multi-investor funds
09:46 Baltic Dry Index as of October 18
09:25 Crude oil prices rise on crisis anticipation
09:13 Roxtec selects Sustainable Marine Fuels

2021 October 18

18:07 OneOcean Group brings voyage optimisation solutions to Marlink Partner Programme
17:53 NOVATEK held its first Arctic LNG Projects Shipowners Conference
17:49 MOL tabletop drill prepares for serious marine accident
17:29 Over 40 ships and boats of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet took part in large-scale exercise at Opuk training ground in Crimea
16:52 Icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov to help deliver new components for the Vostok Station in the Antarctic
16:16 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
15:48 Four industry focused educational institutions to take part in 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
15:25 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard casts forth one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tanker
15:03 Nemport orders fleet of Konecranes Noell RTGs
14:13 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 29,186 pmt
13:51 MOL, MAN ES and MES-M sign MoU aiming to order ammonia fueled main engine for ships
13:42 National Chamber of Engineers supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:00 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-September 2021 fell by 14% YoY
12:40 The Port of València will install a hydrogen supply station in January
12:36 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-September 2021 rose by 7.9% YoY
12:14 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 9M’2021 fell by 2.1%
11:29 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-September 2021 rose by 0.1%
10:57 APM Terminals appoints new Head of Decarbonisation
10:48 Port of Liepaja throughput in 9M’2021 climbed by 8% Y-o-Y
10:25 Global Ports’ Consolidated Marine Container Throughput increased by 4.0% y-o-y in 9m 2021
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Oct 18
09:46 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.5%
09:29 Crude oil prices rise driven by roaring demand
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2021 October 17

16:28 Revenue Cutter Bear located, ending decades-long mystery
15:19 Port Everglades new Heron Garage touts solar power, moving walkway
14:38 JAXPORT welcomes passenger vessel Ocean Explorer for port-of-call visit
13:27 Canadian fishing company chooses Skipsteknisk design
12:11 Mayflower Wind signs agreement with Gladding-Hearn for design/build of hybrid electric offshore wind crew transfer vessel
11:03 USCG commissions fast response cutter Emlen Tunnell

2021 October 16

12:38 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
10:19 Star Pride delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
09:37 Three zero-emission harbour tugs mark Corvus Energy’s 500th project order
08:16 Rolls-Royce launches mtu hydrogen solutions for power generation