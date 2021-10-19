2021 October 19 14:02

Ice restrictions in Port of Sabetta basin to be effective as of Oct 25

Interim Harbourmaster V. Gorbovsky signed the order on implementation of ice navigation restrictions in the basin of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug based Port of Sabetta. The restrictions will be effective from October 20 through October 25, 2021 both in the basin and on the approach channel.



The restrictions introduction was updated following ice forecast dated October 14, 2021, provided by Northern Administration for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, regarding the timing of the beginning of ice formation in the basin of ​the Gulf of Ob and the seaport of Sabetta (Sections No 1, 2, 3), as well as on the basis of actual weather and weather forecast.



The Arctic Port of Sabetta is being built on the western shore of the Gulf of Ob (Kara Sea) for transshipment of hydrocarbons from the South-Tambey gas condensate field on the Yamal peninsula and their exports to the Western Europe, South America and APR countries under Yamal LNG project.