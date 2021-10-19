2021 October 19 13:39

TGE Marine announces the successful gas trail of LNG bunker vessel ´Dmitry Mendeleev´

TGE Marine announces the successful gas trail of another LNG bunker vessel built with a cargo handling- and storage system designed and delivered by TGE Marine, according to the company's release. The propulsion system of the vessel is based on an LNG fuel gas system also designed and supplied by TGE Marine.

The 5,800 m³ LNG bunker vessel ´Dmitry Mendeleev´ has been built in the Keppel Nantong Shipyard (China) in trustful corporation of TGE Marine´s site supervisors.

The ´Dmitry Mendeleev´ is chartered by Gazprom Neft and is going to be the first LNG bunker vessel in the Russian market. With its Arc 4 and Ice Class 1A notations from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and Bureau Veritas she will be able for independent ice operation.

The gas trial took place mid of July 2021 at Keppel Nantong Shipyard and the East China sea.