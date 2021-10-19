2021 October 19 12:54

Cargo traffic via Khabarovsk Territory ports rose by 3% in 9M’21

Image source: official website of the Presidential Plenipotentiary

Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District

In 2020, throughput of the Far East Basin rose by 4.6% and totaled 223.2 million tonnes, or 27.2% of the total throughput. This year also demonstrates the growth. In the 9-month period of 2021, cargo traffic via the ports of the Khabarovsk Territory rose by 3%, year-on-year, according to the official website of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev.



At the meeting on the development of port infrastructure in the Khabarovsk Territory held by Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, on October 18, the Far East port were referred to as the key export gate of Russia to the APR countries with their uninterrupted functioning and timely modernization considered among the drivers of both the Far East economy and the economy of Russia as a whole.



According to the Register of seaports of the Russian Federation, the Khabarovsk Territory numbers five ports: Vanino, De-Kastri, Sovetskaya Gavan, Okhotsk and Nikolayevsk-on-Amur. In 2020, they handled 47.8 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year), in 9M’2021 - 37 million tonnes (+3%, year-on-year).



Port infrastructure development and attraction of investments in the area is facilitated by a free port regime established in the Vanino and Sovetskaya Gavan districts.



