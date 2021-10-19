2021 October 19 12:33

Vitol’s V-Bunkers receives green ship awards from Maritime Port Authority of Singapore

Vitol says its Singaporean bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, has received awards for 5 of its fleet of 20 bunker barges.

The awards were presented by Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) at the 55th Singapore Registry of ships forum.

Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia said: “We strive to achieve high standards of cleaner, more sustainable barge operatorship and are delighted to receive these awards reflecting our commitment to this principle. We will continue to innovate and uphold our reputation as one of the best bunker craft operators here in Singapore, the world’s largest maritime refueling hub”.