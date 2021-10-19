2021 October 19 11:36

Volga Shipping announces completion of three tankers conversion project

Photo credit: Volga Shipping Company



Nizhny Novgorod, Russia headquartered Volga Shipping Company announced that it has successfully completed the conversion of its three tankers (of Project 05074T) into multipurpose dry cargo vessels. Two dry cargo ships of the series have entered service this year’s shipping season.The dry cargo vessels have joined the Volga Shipping’s fleet and after modernization the Volga-Flot 4 and the Volga-Flot 8 are currently en route to Lake Onega to be loaded with crushed stone. The Volga-Flot 1 has passed sea trials, received registration documents and is ready to join its sister ships.The 5450DWT dry cargo vessels are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo, including grain, timber, granular sulfur, crushed stone and metal.The conversion project was carried out during 2021 by Borremflot JSC, a subsidiary of Volga Shipping Company.Previously, Volga Shipping Company in 2019 converted three river tankers into dry cargo vessels and the modernized vessels (MV Vladimir Kirillov, MV Andrey Belodvortsev and MV Evgeny Matveyev) entered service in 2020 and began transportation of dry bulk goods.General characteristics: Class: M-PR2.5 (Ice 20) of the Russian River Register. Ship type – double bottom, double sides, twin-screw cargo ship with a fuel tank, engine room and stern deckhouses, four cargo holds, sliding hatch covers and bow thrusters. LOA: 138.30 m, beam: 16.70 m, depth: 5.50 m, LWL DWT: 3.70 m / 5450 tonnes.Navigation area – Russia’s inland waterways, corresponding to category "M"; coastal sea areas ("M-PR 2.5").Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. Every year, the company transports over 14 million tonnes of cargo. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.