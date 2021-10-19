2021 October 19 09:13

Roxtec selects Sustainable Marine Fuels

As successful provider of cable and pipe safety seals, Roxtec has grown to cover industries and markets worldwide. This has increased the need for transportation, and especially sustainable ocean freight solutions since shipping is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. Roxtec is now the very first company to join the new global Sustainable Marine Fuels concept from the transportation and logistics company GEODIS.



GEODIS has launched the possibility for freight customers to choose Sustainable Marine Fuels, or fuels produced from waste materials such as used cooking oils and forest residues. The fuels can be used in any cargo ship engine and enable 90% reduction of CO₂ emissions compared to conventional fuels. At first, sustainable fuels will cost more than conventional ones, but the more companies that pay some extra for the environment, the more the price of sustainable fuels will be reduced.



It is the cooperation between actors in the marine industry and an important step in the sustainability efforts to select Sustainable Marine Fuels for all ocean freight activities involving the replenishment of the regional distribution centers in Asia. It is also a way for Roxtec to promote ocean freight and reduce transportation by air.



About Roxtec and Multidiameter™

Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals for certified protection against multiple risks. The company’s invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The technology simplifies design, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets.