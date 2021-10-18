2021 October 18 18:07

OneOcean Group brings voyage optimisation solutions to Marlink Partner Programme

Marlink, the leading provider of smart network solutions, has partnered with OneOcean Group to add a range of advanced voyage solutions to its Application Partner Programme, according to the company's release.

OneOcean is one of the largest global suppliers of voyage planning solutions for the maritime industry with products used by over 15,000 vessels around the world to support and optimise navigation and compliance.

The company develops and deploys innovative solutions that connect ship and shoreside teams, providing customers with the visibility and real-time information needed to support decision-making and drive operational excellence. Data is transformed into intelligent information, which is used to increase transparency and simplify complex tasks to enable teams to work more effectively and efficiently.

The Marlink Application Partner Programme enables selected solution providers to optimise provision of services via its application management platform and enjoy streamlined and secure delivery of data and resources without the need for USB sticks or CD-ROMs.

This collaboration, which teams OneOcean’s leading solutions with the ease of provision afforded by Marlink’s application management platform, will give shoreside teams and seafarers swift, up-to-the-minute access to some of the best software on the market to enhance voyage planning and increase safety. All information required to remain compliant and minimise environmental impact is centralised and dynamically updated. Information on the local marine environment is supplied in real-time, helping crews to make critical decisions that minimise the impact of their operations.



“The Application Partner Programme is building consistently into a powerful platform that puts the tools of digitalisation into the hands of ship managers and mariners, with clear synergies for the vessel operations,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “Digitalisation will make the maritime industry smarter, safer and more efficient which it needs to be in order to tackle the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing automation and improving safety.”



About Marlink

Marlink is the trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivalled digital solutions.

The company provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.

Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.



About OneOcean

