2021 October 18 17:29

Over 40 ships and boats of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet took part in large-scale exercise at Opuk training ground in Crimea

Crews of more than 40 ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) took part in a large-scale to way exercise with troops (forces) of the Southern Military District at the Opuk training ground in Crimea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

As part of the exercise, the coastal forces of the Black Sea Fleet practiced actions in counter-sabotage defence of a section of the coast, as well as in the fight against naval assault groups and naval airborne troops.

Control of target destruction and adjustment of artillery fire was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles Forpost and Orlan-10.

The exercise is held according to the general plan and as part of a control check of the troops (forces) of the district for the 2021 training year.

In total, about 8 thousand servicemen were involved in the command post with the associations and formations of the Southern Military District, about 350 units of weapons and military equipment from the combined arms armies, air force and air defence formations and units of the combat arms and special forces of district subordination, the forces of the Black Sea Fleet and Caspian flotilla.