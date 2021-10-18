2021 October 18 16:16

Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)

Image source: Association of Commercial Sea Ports

In January-September 2021, seaports of Russia handled 621.5 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 309.8 million tonnes (+4.9%) including 154.4 million tonnes of coal (+11.9%), 45.0 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.1%), 31.8 million tonnes of grain (-7.5%), 21.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+6.5%), 13.8 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-2.2%) and 8.7 million tonnes of ore (-12.0%).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 311.7 million tonnes (-1.3%) including 173.8 million tonnes of crude oil (-3.6%), 110.5 million tonnes of oil products (+3.2%), 23.6 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-2.0%) and 3.0 million tonnes of liquid food (-13.5%).

Exports totaled 493.7 million tonnes (+2.8%), imports - 29.5 million tonnes (+9.8%), transit - 46.7 million tonnes (+0.8%), short-sea traffic - 51.6 million tonnes (-10.7%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 70.4 million tonnes (-1.4%) including 22.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.0%) and 48.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.9 %). The port of Murmansk handled 41.3 million tonnes (-0.6%), Sabetta - 20.3 million tonnes (-2.0%), Varandei - 3.4 million tonnes (-9.1%), Arkhangelsk - 2.4 million tonnes (-0.6%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 186.2 million tonnes (+2.8%) including 88.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.9%) and 98.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.4%). The port of Ust-Luga handled Усть-Луга 80.0 million tonnes (+4.4%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 46.5 million tonnes (+5.1%), Primorsk - 38.3 million tonnes (-0.2%), Vysotsk - 12.8 million tonnes (-5.2%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 191.0 million tonnes (+3.0%) including 84.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.6%) and 106.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.3%). The poort of Novorossiysk handled 104.8 million tonnes (-0.6%), Taman - 25.7 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Tuapse - 19.6 million tonnes (-1.7%), Rostov-on-Don - 12.1 million tonnes (-5.9%), Kavkaz - 13.2 million tonnes (-18.6%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 5.4 million tonnes (-12.9%) including 1.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-30.8%) and 3.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.4%). The port of Makhachkala handled 3.4 million tonnes (-11.8 %), Astrakhan - 1.7 million tonnes (-5.9%).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 168.5 million tonnes (+0.8%) including 112.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.7%) and 55.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.7%). Vostochny port handled 56.7 million tonnes (-2.5%), Vanino - 27.4 million tonnes (+9.2%), Vladivostok - 22.1 million tonnes (+24.4%), Nakhodka - 20.3 million tonnes (+1.3%), Prigorodnoye - 10.6 million tonnes (-12.6%), Shakhtersk – 9.0 million tonnes (-4.1%).

In January- September 2021, Russian seaports handled 18,600 passenger ships (+49.2%), sea terminals serviced 6,361,700 people. The number of departing passengers totaled 6,096,500, arriving passengers – 259,800, transit – 5,300.

Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 5,837,500, Yalta – 305,500, Sochi – 168,400.