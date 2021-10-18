  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 18 16:16

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)

    Image source: Association of Commercial Sea Ports
    Servicing of passenger ships rose by 49.2%

    In January-September 2021, seaports of Russia handled 621.5 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 309.8 million tonnes (+4.9%) including 154.4 million tonnes of coal (+11.9%), 45.0 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.1%), 31.8 million tonnes of grain (-7.5%), 21.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+6.5%), 13.8 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-2.2%) and 8.7 million tonnes of ore (-12.0%).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 311.7 million tonnes (-1.3%) including 173.8 million tonnes of crude oil (-3.6%), 110.5 million tonnes of oil products (+3.2%), 23.6 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-2.0%) and 3.0 million tonnes of liquid food (-13.5%).

    Exports totaled 493.7 million tonnes (+2.8%), imports - 29.5 million tonnes (+9.8%), transit - 46.7 million tonnes (+0.8%), short-sea traffic - 51.6 million tonnes (-10.7%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 70.4 million tonnes (-1.4%) including 22.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.0%) and 48.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.9 %). The port of Murmansk handled 41.3 million tonnes (-0.6%), Sabetta - 20.3 million tonnes (-2.0%), Varandei - 3.4 million tonnes (-9.1%), Arkhangelsk - 2.4 million tonnes (-0.6%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 186.2 million tonnes (+2.8%) including 88.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.9%) and 98.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.4%). The port of Ust-Luga handled Усть-Луга 80.0 million tonnes (+4.4%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 46.5 million tonnes (+5.1%), Primorsk - 38.3 million tonnes (-0.2%), Vysotsk - 12.8 million tonnes (-5.2%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 191.0 million tonnes (+3.0%) including 84.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.6%) and 106.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.3%). The poort of Novorossiysk handled 104.8 million tonnes (-0.6%), Taman - 25.7 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Tuapse - 19.6 million tonnes (-1.7%), Rostov-on-Don - 12.1 million tonnes (-5.9%), Kavkaz - 13.2 million tonnes (-18.6%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 5.4 million tonnes (-12.9%) including 1.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-30.8%) and 3.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.4%). The port of Makhachkala handled 3.4 million tonnes (-11.8 %), Astrakhan - 1.7 million tonnes (-5.9%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 168.5 million tonnes (+0.8%) including 112.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.7%) and 55.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.7%).  Vostochny port handled 56.7 million tonnes (-2.5%), Vanino - 27.4 million tonnes (+9.2%), Vladivostok - 22.1 million tonnes (+24.4%), Nakhodka - 20.3 million tonnes (+1.3%), Prigorodnoye - 10.6 million tonnes (-12.6%), Shakhtersk – 9.0 million tonnes (-4.1%).

    In January- September 2021, Russian seaports handled 18,600 passenger ships (+49.2%), sea terminals serviced 6,361,700 people. The number of departing passengers totaled 6,096,500, arriving passengers – 259,800, transit – 5,300.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 5,837,500, Yalta – 305,500, Sochi – 168,400.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 18

18:07 OneOcean Group brings voyage optimisation solutions to Marlink Partner Programme
17:53 NOVATEK held its first Arctic LNG Projects Shipowners Conference
17:49 MOL tabletop drill prepares for serious marine accident
17:29 Over 40 ships and boats of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet took part in large-scale exercise at Opuk training ground in Crimea
16:52 Icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov to help deliver new components for the Vostok Station in the Antarctic
16:16 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
15:48 Four industry focused educational institutions to take part in 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
15:25 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard casts forth one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tanker
15:03 Nemport orders fleet of Konecranes Noell RTGs
14:13 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 29,186 pmt
13:51 MOL, MAN ES and MES-M sign MoU aiming to order ammonia fueled main engine for ships
13:42 National Chamber of Engineers supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:00 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-September 2021 fell by 14% YoY
12:40 The Port of València will install a hydrogen supply station in January
12:36 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-September 2021 rose by 7.9% YoY
12:14 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 9M’2021 fell by 2.1%
11:29 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-September 2021 rose by 0.1%
10:57 APM Terminals appoints new Head of Decarbonisation
10:48 Port of Liepaja throughput in 9M’2021 climbed by 8% Y-o-Y
10:25 Global Ports’ Consolidated Marine Container Throughput increased by 4.0% y-o-y in 9m 2021
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Oct 18
09:46 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.5%
09:29 Crude oil prices rise driven by roaring demand
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2021 October 17

16:28 Revenue Cutter Bear located, ending decades-long mystery
15:19 Port Everglades new Heron Garage touts solar power, moving walkway
14:38 JAXPORT welcomes passenger vessel Ocean Explorer for port-of-call visit
13:27 Canadian fishing company chooses Skipsteknisk design
12:11 Mayflower Wind signs agreement with Gladding-Hearn for design/build of hybrid electric offshore wind crew transfer vessel
11:03 USCG commissions fast response cutter Emlen Tunnell

2021 October 16

12:38 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
10:19 Star Pride delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
09:37 Three zero-emission harbour tugs mark Corvus Energy’s 500th project order
08:16 Rolls-Royce launches mtu hydrogen solutions for power generation

2021 October 15

18:27 Sea Machines uses biofuel to power tug Nellie Bly on long-haul autonomous journey
18:07 Dublin Port Company to open €48m Dublin Inland Port
17:53 Danfoss Editron powering the first fast crew supply vessel able to compete with helicopter transfers
17:33 Tsawwassen First Nation and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign renewed Relationship Agreement
17:09 Sevmash completed manufacturing of sections for offshore ice-resistant fixed platform LSP "A"
16:40 Global Ports Holding positions Kalundborg as an alternative to Copenhagen
16:33 Duisburg Rail Terminal welcomed the one millionth unit since it started the operations in 2013
15:13 Klaveness Combination Carriers signs a Letter of Intent with Shipshave AS to implement its semi-autonomous hull cleaning solution across its fleet
14:31 Wärtsilä next generation navigation simulator to power the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety in Singapore
14:09 Coral Consortium working on a water drone to regularly monitor water quality in the basins of the Port of Gdańsk
13:53 Port of San Diego adopts most ambitious maritime clean air strategy of its kind in California
13:22 LNGnews.RU supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Danish Crown on global end-to-end logistics
12:36 GTT is selected by Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip the tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology and smart shipping solutions
11:47 Russian-Chinese joint naval exercise is underway in the Sea of Japan
11:23 Transneft Kozmino Port starts construction of maintenance site for servicing mariculture site
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue slight upward changes on Oct.15
10:02 Port of Long Beach has second-busiest September
09:56 Port of Oakland’s Danny Wan heads statewide port group
09:51 Rosneft sells 5% in Vostok Oil to a consortium of Vitol and MME
09:32 Crude oil prices rise driven by demand growth
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2021 October 14

18:05 MOL, SoftBank and e5 Lab start joint studies for next-generation maritime high-speed satellite communications
17:54 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of tank for light oil products at IPP terminal in Novorossiysk
17:35 Sembo secures $12m investment from Stena Line
17:15 Jan De Nul signs T&I contract for Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3