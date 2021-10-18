2021 October 18 15:48

Four industry focused educational institutions to take part in 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot. Formats: in-person and online.

Students and teachers of four industry focused educational institutions will take part in the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference. They will represent National University of Oil and Gas named after I.M.Gubkin, Russian University of Transport, Saint-Petersburg State Marintime Technical University and Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

It is evident, there is high interest of engineers, shipbuilders and navigators of the new generation to the coming conference. The global transition of seaborne transport to alternative fuels is already a snowballing process. The key role in the array of alternatives is being played by liquefied natural gas (LNG): more and more shipping companies transfer their fleets to LNG with the development of infrastructure for LNG bunkering underway.

Meanwhile, projects on transition to hydrogen gas are getting increasingly relevant. This type of fuel ensures the highest efficiency in terms of carbon footprint – while having characteristics similar to those of nuclear power it poses no similar risks. Besides, experts emphasize considerable gain in performance of ship power plants after their conversion to hydrogen (electrochemical generator). However, there is no infrastructure for hydrogen-powered shipping today.

Methanol is also considered as a promising fuel for sea and inland shipping.

On the agenda are the following issues: What technologies should ship owners stake on? Who is to build infrastructure for bunkering with alternative fuels? What regulations should the shipping industry meet in this environment focused era?

The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online.



