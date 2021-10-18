Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 29,186 pmt

2021 October 18 14:13

Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between October 11 and October 15 rose week-on-week by RUB 877 and totaled RUB 29,186 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 880 to RUB 26,950 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 806 to RUB 29,010 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 920 to RUB 27,693 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 880 to RUB 30,450 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 650 to RUB 38,810 pmt.