Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 29,186 pmt

  • 2021 October 18 14:13

    Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 877

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between October 11 and October 15 rose week-on-week by RUB 877 and totaled RUB 29,186 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 880 to RUB 26,950 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 806 to RUB 29,010 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 920 to RUB 27,693 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 880 to RUB 30,450 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 650 to RUB 38,810 pmt.

