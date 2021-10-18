2021 October 18 15:03

Nemport orders fleet of Konecranes Noell RTGs

NEMPORT LÌMAN ÌŞLETMELERI (Nemport) in Izmir, Turkey, has ordered 10 Konecranes Noell Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes to handle growing container traffic. The order was booked in July and the cranes will be delivered in October 2022, according to the company's release.



