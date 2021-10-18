2021 October 18 13:51

MOL, MAN ES and MES-M sign MoU aiming to order ammonia fueled main engine for ships

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. signed the Memorandum of Understanding with MAN Energy Solutions and Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd. to target the signing of purchase contract of an ammonia fueled main engine which is currently under development by MAN ES, according to MOL's release.

Ammonia is one of the top candidates as next-generation clean fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide. MOL addresses environmental issues in accordance with the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1", and continually strives to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 and to deploy net zero emissions ocean-going vessels within the 2020s. MOL aim to order ammonia fueled main engine, a pioneer engine of net zero emission vessels aligned under this agreement, and to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

MOL was founded in 1884, and is headquartered in Tokyo. MOL is a leading company in the ocean shipping industry, operating a fleet of about 800 vessels to transport various commodities such as resources, energy, raw materials, and products. Ontop of the traditional shipping businesses, MOL will develop a variety of social infrastructure business to meet the evolving social needs.

About MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow’s challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, the company provides a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally.

About Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd.

Mitsui E&S Machinery develops large diesel engines for ships, cranes for cargo handling at ports, and various industrial machines. The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers large diesel engines for ships, boasting the top share in Japan in terms of production volume, as well as developing and delivering engines compatible with various fuels such as LNG and methanol for a carbon-free society.