  • Home
  • News
  • MOL, MAN ES and MES-M sign MoU aiming to order ammonia fueled main engine for ships
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 18 13:51

    MOL, MAN ES and MES-M sign MoU aiming to order ammonia fueled main engine for ships

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. signed the Memorandum of Understanding with MAN Energy Solutions and Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd. to target the signing of purchase contract of an ammonia fueled main engine which is currently under development by MAN ES, according to MOL's release.

    Ammonia is one of the top candidates as next-generation clean fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide. MOL addresses environmental issues in accordance with the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1", and continually strives to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 and to deploy net zero emissions ocean-going vessels within the 2020s. MOL aim to order ammonia fueled main engine, a pioneer engine of net zero emission vessels aligned under this agreement, and to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

    About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

    MOL was founded in 1884, and is headquartered in Tokyo. MOL is a leading company in the ocean shipping industry, operating a fleet of about 800 vessels to transport various commodities such as resources, energy, raw materials, and products. Ontop of the traditional shipping businesses, MOL will develop a variety of social infrastructure business to meet the evolving social needs.

    About MAN Energy Solutions

    MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow’s challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, the company provides a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally.

    About Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd.

    Mitsui E&S Machinery develops large diesel engines for ships, cranes for cargo handling at ports, and various industrial machines. The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers large diesel engines for ships, boasting the top share in Japan in terms of production volume, as well as developing and delivering engines compatible with various fuels such as LNG and methanol for a carbon-free society.

Другие новости по темам: MAN ES, MOL, MES-M  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 18

18:07 OneOcean Group brings voyage optimisation solutions to Marlink Partner Programme
17:53 NOVATEK held its first Arctic LNG Projects Shipowners Conference
17:49 MOL tabletop drill prepares for serious marine accident
17:29 Over 40 ships and boats of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet took part in large-scale exercise at Opuk training ground in Crimea
16:52 Icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov to help deliver new components for the Vostok Station in the Antarctic
16:16 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
15:48 Four industry focused educational institutions to take part in 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
15:25 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard casts forth one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tanker
15:03 Nemport orders fleet of Konecranes Noell RTGs
14:13 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 29,186 pmt
13:51 MOL, MAN ES and MES-M sign MoU aiming to order ammonia fueled main engine for ships
13:42 National Chamber of Engineers supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:00 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-September 2021 fell by 14% YoY
12:40 The Port of València will install a hydrogen supply station in January
12:36 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-September 2021 rose by 7.9% YoY
12:14 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 9M’2021 fell by 2.1%
11:29 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-September 2021 rose by 0.1%
10:57 APM Terminals appoints new Head of Decarbonisation
10:48 Port of Liepaja throughput in 9M’2021 climbed by 8% Y-o-Y
10:25 Global Ports’ Consolidated Marine Container Throughput increased by 4.0% y-o-y in 9m 2021
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Oct 18
09:46 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.5%
09:29 Crude oil prices rise driven by roaring demand
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2021 October 17

16:28 Revenue Cutter Bear located, ending decades-long mystery
15:19 Port Everglades new Heron Garage touts solar power, moving walkway
14:38 JAXPORT welcomes passenger vessel Ocean Explorer for port-of-call visit
13:27 Canadian fishing company chooses Skipsteknisk design
12:11 Mayflower Wind signs agreement with Gladding-Hearn for design/build of hybrid electric offshore wind crew transfer vessel
11:03 USCG commissions fast response cutter Emlen Tunnell

2021 October 16

12:38 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
10:19 Star Pride delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
09:37 Three zero-emission harbour tugs mark Corvus Energy’s 500th project order
08:16 Rolls-Royce launches mtu hydrogen solutions for power generation

2021 October 15

18:27 Sea Machines uses biofuel to power tug Nellie Bly on long-haul autonomous journey
18:07 Dublin Port Company to open €48m Dublin Inland Port
17:53 Danfoss Editron powering the first fast crew supply vessel able to compete with helicopter transfers
17:33 Tsawwassen First Nation and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign renewed Relationship Agreement
17:09 Sevmash completed manufacturing of sections for offshore ice-resistant fixed platform LSP "A"
16:40 Global Ports Holding positions Kalundborg as an alternative to Copenhagen
16:33 Duisburg Rail Terminal welcomed the one millionth unit since it started the operations in 2013
15:13 Klaveness Combination Carriers signs a Letter of Intent with Shipshave AS to implement its semi-autonomous hull cleaning solution across its fleet
14:31 Wärtsilä next generation navigation simulator to power the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety in Singapore
14:09 Coral Consortium working on a water drone to regularly monitor water quality in the basins of the Port of Gdańsk
13:53 Port of San Diego adopts most ambitious maritime clean air strategy of its kind in California
13:22 LNGnews.RU supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Danish Crown on global end-to-end logistics
12:36 GTT is selected by Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip the tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology and smart shipping solutions
11:47 Russian-Chinese joint naval exercise is underway in the Sea of Japan
11:23 Transneft Kozmino Port starts construction of maintenance site for servicing mariculture site
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue slight upward changes on Oct.15
10:02 Port of Long Beach has second-busiest September
09:56 Port of Oakland’s Danny Wan heads statewide port group
09:51 Rosneft sells 5% in Vostok Oil to a consortium of Vitol and MME
09:32 Crude oil prices rise driven by demand growth
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2021 October 14

18:05 MOL, SoftBank and e5 Lab start joint studies for next-generation maritime high-speed satellite communications
17:54 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of tank for light oil products at IPP terminal in Novorossiysk
17:35 Sembo secures $12m investment from Stena Line
17:15 Jan De Nul signs T&I contract for Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3