2021 October 18 13:42

National Chamber of Engineers supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner

The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot

The National Chamber of Engineers supports the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner. NCE President Igor Meshcherin will moderate the conference session “Market of alternative fuels, available and promising technologies”.

The National Chamber of Engineers was established for promotion of engineering activities, representation and protection of general and professional interests of the association members as well as for generation of a concept of engineers’ high status in view of their key role in the process of development and implementation of engineering projects, designing and introduction of innovative technologies .

NCE numbers over 5 million engineers of various specializations: civil engineers, production engineers, mechanical engineers, designers, electrical engineers, chemical engineers, communication engineers, system engineers, surveyor, researchers, metallurgists, mining engineers and IT engineers.

The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online.



