2021 October 18 12:36

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-September 2021 rose by 7.9% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 6.1%

In January-September 2021, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 10.63 million tonnes of cargo (+7.9%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 0.6% to 947,123 tonnes, container throughput fell by 6.1% to 357,947 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 9.9% - до 489,904 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 43.1% to 2.35 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 1% to 5,296 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.