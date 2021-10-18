2021 October 18 11:29

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-September 2021 rose by 0.1%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 3%

In January-September 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 13.32 million TEUs (+0.1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 10.98 TEUs (+3%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.3 million TEUs (-11.8%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.