2021 October 18 10:48

Port of Liepaja throughput in 9M’2021 climbed by 8% Y-o-Y

In January-September 2021, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia climbed by 8%, year-on-year, to 5.06 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 1.4% to 1.92 million tonnes, handling of anthracite – sank by 88.3% to 28,800 tonnes, handling of building materials fell by 4.3% to 549,200 tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 8.6% to 334,500 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 63% to 46,999 units.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 32,772 passengers, up 38%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 0.4% to 1,217 calls.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belarus. In 2020, throughput of Liepaja port was 6.6 million tonnes.