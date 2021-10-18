2021 October 18 09:53

MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Oct 18

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on October 15:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 538.19 (+3.82)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 640.76 (+5.14)

MGO - USD/MT – 766.54 (+5.48)



As of October 15, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 23 (plus $ 27 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 35 (plus $40 the day before) and in Fujairah - plus $ 23 ($30 the day before). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index continued register an underestimation of 380 HSFO fuel grade by minus $ 17 (no changes). The most significant change was registered in Fujairah – the decrease by $7.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on October 15 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam - plus $13 (no changes), in Singapore - plus $3 (no changes), in Fujairah – plus $6 (plus $5 the day before), in Houston - plus $ 3 (minus $6). There were no significant changes registered on October 15.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 15 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 29 (minus $32 the day before), minus $ 27 (minus $29) in Singapore, minus $ 28 (minus $ 29) in Fujairah and minus $17 (minus $11 the day before) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Houston - the decrease of $6 compared to the day before.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may rise by 3-6 USD/MT, prices for MGO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT



Source: www.mabux.com