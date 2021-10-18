2021 October 18 09:46

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.5%

From January 1 till October 14, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 25.66 million tonnes, up 4,5%, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to the Northern Sea Route Administration.

In the reported period, transit cargo transportation rose almost 1.8 times from 849,000 tonnes to 1.506 million tonnes.



For the first time from the year beginning, shipment of LNG and gas condensate from Sabetta, the largest export terminal in the North of Russia, exceeded the results of the previoous period in 2020 totalling 15.537 million tonnes (versus 15.184 million tonnes in 2020).



In the reported period, 1,120 vessels were given permits for navigation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (18% more, year-on-year). The figure includes 150 permits granted to foreign flagged ships (2 permits less, year-on-year).

Ice formation continues in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. Apart from the circumpolar areas, young ice appears inside and around ice clusters of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago, Vilkitsky and Longa straits and at the approaches to them along the shore of the East-Siberian and Chukchi seas. There is an iceberg threat at the Cape Zhelaniya, in the Vilkitsky Strait and at the approaches to it.



According to earlier statements, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in January-September 2021 rose by 3.5%, year-on-year, to 24.22 million tonnes.



