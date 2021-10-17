2021 October 17 15:19

Port Everglades new Heron Garage touts solar power, moving walkway

Port Everglades' new Heron Garage is using solar power and moving walkways to transport passengers from their cars to Cruise Terminals 2 and 4. Community leaders and the Port's cruise industry partners celebrated the grand opening today in time for the Florida's busy cruise season.



The state-of the-art 1,818-space garage features solar energy in an investment to install 360 photovoltaic (PV) panels that create a solar power generating system on the top floor to offset electrical grid impact by converting sunlight into electricity.



"Using solar is both an environmental and economic investment because the Port acquires energy credits through Florida Power & Light's net metering* program. We are continually exploring these types of win-win environmental partnerships," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.



Guests going to Terminal 2, Princess Cruises' prototype Ocean Medallion terminal, will travel along an air-conditioned elevated bridge with moving walkways and a large atrium with a scenic overview of the port where they can stop off and take a selfie.



Guests arriving to Terminal 4 will park in the garage and walk directly into the facility.



"The Heron Garage is a testament to Broward County's commitment to improving our cruise facilities for our cruise line partners and their guests," said Broward County Vice Mayor Michael Udine.



Other key features include nine elevators, touchless smart parking entry and payment, and a dedicated level for drop off and pick up.



The Port has also commissioned a 70-foot-tall 3D-optical illusion mural of a Florida Great White Heron that will be painted at the corner of the garage facing the roadway.



In addition to the new garage, Port Everglades has installed colorful, driver-friendly wayfinding signs in the parking garages, parking lots and throughout the Port's roadways. The wayfinding signs feature Florida wildlife and fauna with illustrations of a bright orange heron (bird) in the Port's Northport section, a green palm (plant) in Midport and a blue snook (fish) directing customers to Southport. The graphics and color coding are designed as visual cues for to assist drivers quickly.



The prime managing general contractor for the new facility was a joint venture between local firms Stiles Construction and Pirtle Construction Company. Cartaya and Associates, Architects P.A. led the design team.



About Port Everglades



Port Everglades has every cruise voyage under the sun -- from Caribbean cruises to world voyages to fast ferry getaways -- all from vacation paradise of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Dania Beach, Florida. Port Everglades' enviable location in the heart of South Florida and the neighboring Caribbean, makes it one of the three busiest cruise home ports in the world, hosting nearly 4 million passengers annually. Guests enjoy the Port's proximity to three international airports including and rapidly growing Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) less than two miles away. For pre- and post-cruise stays, Port Everglades is a short drive to sweeping beachfronts, a vibrant art scene, world-class restaurants, craft breweries, entertainment, shopping, casinos, and family-friendly activities -- including its namesake, the Florida Everglades.