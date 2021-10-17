2021 October 17 13:27

Canadian fishing company chooses Skipsteknisk design

Skipsteknisk is honoured to announce that the fishing company Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation(QFC) operating out of Iqaluit on Baffin Island in Canada has awarded the design contract for their new state-of-the-art freezer trawler to Skipsteknisk.



The new multi-species factory freezer trawler will be named “Saputi II”. It will have a carrying capacity of 800 tons of shrimps or 1200 tons of turbot. The vessel is of ST-118 design and will have a length of 79 m and a beam of 17 m.



The trawler will be built with heavy ice-class and designed for operation in severe climatic conditions in the Bay of Baffin. The vessel will be built with a crew capacity of 34 crewmembers.



The fishing company QFC operates today the factory trawler “Saputi” built in Norway in 1987, at that time for a Faroe Island client. Also this vessel is designed by Skipsteknisk.