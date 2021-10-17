2021 October 17 12:11

Mayflower Wind signs agreement with Gladding-Hearn for design/build of hybrid electric offshore wind crew transfer vessel

Mayflower Wind, the developer of a deep water offshore wind project on October 14 announced the signing of an agreement with Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding/Duclos Corporation of Somerset, MA for the specification, design, and manufacture of an industry-leading, Jones Act-compliant, hybrid battery diesel electric crew transfer vessel.



The design of this world-class CTV utilizes technologies that will provide significant fuel savings and emissions reductions, including the use of Lithium-Ion battery energy storage to create a hybrid vessel that will be a bridge to full electrification. The multi-party agreement includes other maritime industry-leading collaborators from across the globe including Incat Crowther (Australia/UK/Lafayette, LA), BAR Technologies (UK), Corvus Energy (Norway), and ABS (Spring, TX) and will proceed if Mayflower is awarded a contract under the latest Massachusetts procurement for offshore wind.



Gladding-Hearn is a leading small shipbuilder that in its 66-year history has constructed more than 430 vessels including those used for ferry service in New York, Boston Harbor and to Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. Gladding-Hearn is also the nation’s leading builder of offshore pilot boats, which transfer harbor pilots to and from ships in extreme conditions



The other partners in the project each bring unique knowledge, industry experience, and technologies to create what will be an industry-leading low emissions vessel design capable of operating in challenging weather and ocean conditions like those found offshore New England. Incat Crowther is the designer of the vessel, which will be based upon one of its industry leading CTVs already in service in Europe and customized to suit local requirements. ABS is onboard to provide design review for Approval In Principle, verification of applicable Rules, standards and US Coast Guard Regulations, and Classification of the CTV. BAR Technologies brings its Foil Optimized Stability System for fuel savings and reduced vertical accelerations for improved safety and comfort, as well as its advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling and simulation that can optimize the hull and foils to reduce the drag and increase fuel efficiency. Corvus is supplier of its innovative and proven onboard battery energy storage solution to enable efficient lower emissions operations.



Design of the vessel would occur during 2022-2023, setting the stage for building and launching the hybrid CTV in the mid 2020’s, timing that would fit well with the start of operation of wind turbines by Mayflower Wind.



About Mayflower Wind

Mayflower Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds, is developing an offshore wind lease area with the potential to supply over 2,000 megawatts (MW) of low-cost clean energy to electricity customers in New England. Mayflower Wind is committed to zero harm, innovation, and industry development, and investing in our local communities.