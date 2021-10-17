  • Home
  • News
  • USCG commissions fast response cutter Emlen Tunnell
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 17 11:03

    USCG commissions fast response cutter Emlen Tunnell

    The U.S. Coast Guard commissioned the Coast Guard Cutter Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia’s fourth 154-foot Sentinel-class cutter, into service at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia Friday.

    Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presided over the ceremony. Ms. Yvonne Gilmore Jordan, the eldest first cousin to Tunnell, is the ship’s sponsor.

    “We are so thankful to the Coast Guard for this incredible honor. I can’t internalize the perils Emlen, and his shipmates endured. Emlen didn’t want anyone calling him a hero, but the Coast Guard said yes, he is. As a relative, it is a privilege to be a participant in this commissioning as the Coast Guard Cutter Emlen Tunnell is placed into service,” said Jordan.

    The cutter’s namesake is Steward’s Mate 1st Class Emlen Tunnell, a native of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1943 to 1946. During this time, he rescued two shipmates. The first was aboard the USS Etamin at anchor in Papua New Guinea in 1944. When a crewman became engulfed in flame following a Japanese torpedo attack, he beat out the fire, sustaining burns, and carried him to safety.

    The second rescue came aboard the USCGC Tampa in 1946 when a shipmate fell overboard off Newfoundland. Tunnell risked the 32-degree Fahrenheit water suffering shock and exposure to save him. The U.S. Coast Guard awarded the Silver Lifesaving Medal to Tunnell posthumously for his heroism.

    “What really defined Emlen was his character, that selflessness. It was who he was as a human being,” said Schultz. “When this cutter sailed unexpectedly to avoid tropical storm Elsa, Coast Guardsmen who are going to shape the future chapters of the Emlen Tunnell story stepped to the plate, as Emlen did years ago. Maybe not with as many heroics, but they did what Coasties do. They jumped into the breach.”

    Tunnell was also a lauded athlete beginning in high school and then college before he joined the Service. While in the Coast Guard, he played football and basketball, and upon his departure, he resumed college. Tunnell went on to play professional football for the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers. He also served as an assistant coach for the Giants. Notably, Tunnell is the first African American to play for the N.Y. Giants, African American talent scout, and African American full-time assistant coach. He is also the first African American inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.

    The Emlen Tunnell was officially delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard on July 1 in Key West, Florida. It is the 45th Sentinel-class fast response cutter. Each of these cutters carries the name of a U.S. Coast Guard enlisted hero. While the ship commissioned in Philadelphia, it will homeport in Manama, Bahrain, part of U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. The crew will transit to homeport alongside their sister ship, the USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144), later this year.

    Schultz added the Sentinel-class cutter is a game-changer in a time when the demand for U.S. Coast Guard services has never been higher. The Tunnell and Glen Harris will join two Sentinel-class ships already in service in the Arabian Gulf. Two additional 154-foot cutters will join these in 2022 for a total of six in service at PATFORSWA.

    Established in 2002 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA played a crucial role in maritime security and maritime infrastructure protection operations. PATFORSWA is a maritime humanitarian presence on the seas, providing U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet with combat-ready assets. Utilizing the U.S. Coast Guard’s unique access to foreign territorial seas and ports, our crews formulate strong and independent relationships throughout the Arabian Gulf and leverage the full spectrum of flexible vessel boarding capabilities at sea and maritime country engagements onshore.

Другие новости по темам: fast response cutters, US Coast Guard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 17

16:28 Revenue Cutter Bear located, ending decades-long mystery
15:19 Port Everglades new Heron Garage touts solar power, moving walkway
14:38 JAXPORT welcomes passenger vessel Ocean Explorer for port-of-call visit
13:27 Canadian fishing company chooses Skipsteknisk design
12:11 Mayflower Wind signs agreement with Gladding-Hearn for design/build of hybrid electric offshore wind crew transfer vessel
11:03 USCG commissions fast response cutter Emlen Tunnell

2021 October 16

12:38 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
10:19 Star Pride delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
09:37 Three zero-emission harbour tugs mark Corvus Energy’s 500th project order
08:16 Rolls-Royce launches mtu hydrogen solutions for power generation

2021 October 15

18:27 Sea Machines uses biofuel to power tug Nellie Bly on long-haul autonomous journey
18:07 Dublin Port Company to open €48m Dublin Inland Port
17:53 Danfoss Editron powering the first fast crew supply vessel able to compete with helicopter transfers
17:33 Tsawwassen First Nation and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign renewed Relationship Agreement
17:09 Sevmash completed manufacturing of sections for offshore ice-resistant fixed platform LSP "A"
16:40 Global Ports Holding positions Kalundborg as an alternative to Copenhagen
16:33 Duisburg Rail Terminal welcomed the one millionth unit since it started the operations in 2013
15:13 Klaveness Combination Carriers signs a Letter of Intent with Shipshave AS to implement its semi-autonomous hull cleaning solution across its fleet
14:31 Wärtsilä next generation navigation simulator to power the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety in Singapore
14:09 Coral Consortium working on a water drone to regularly monitor water quality in the basins of the Port of Gdańsk
13:53 Port of San Diego adopts most ambitious maritime clean air strategy of its kind in California
13:22 LNGnews.RU supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Danish Crown on global end-to-end logistics
12:36 GTT is selected by Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip the tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology and smart shipping solutions
11:47 Russian-Chinese joint naval exercise is underway in the Sea of Japan
11:23 Transneft Kozmino Port starts construction of maintenance site for servicing mariculture site
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue slight upward changes on Oct.15
10:02 Port of Long Beach has second-busiest September
09:56 Port of Oakland’s Danny Wan heads statewide port group
09:51 Rosneft sells 5% in Vostok Oil to a consortium of Vitol and MME
09:32 Crude oil prices rise driven by demand growth
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2021 October 14

18:05 MOL, SoftBank and e5 Lab start joint studies for next-generation maritime high-speed satellite communications
17:54 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of tank for light oil products at IPP terminal in Novorossiysk
17:35 Sembo secures $12m investment from Stena Line
17:15 Jan De Nul signs T&I contract for Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3
16:52 Singapore Maritime Institute to support next phase of maritime R&D activities with funding and partnerships
16:15 ABS and Kongsberg Digital join forces to power maritime digitalization and decarbonization
15:58 Petersburg Oil Terminal handled 6.9 million tonnes of oil products in 9M’21, down 1% YoY
15:41 Topsoe puts demonstration plant into operation for production of sustainable Methanol from biogas
15:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2021
15:24 Scandlines prepares sister ferry M/V Berlin for installation of Norsepower Rotor Sail
15:04 AET completes its first ever LNG bunkering in the US
14:53 Gazprom and Russian Government sign agreement of intent on hydrogen energy
14:31 Solstad Offshore, Aker Solutions and DeepOcean create offshore renewables alliance
14:11 Maersk invests in Vertoro to develop green lignin marine fuels
13:59 Joint Sea 2021 Russian-Chinese naval exercise starts in Sea of Japan
13:34 ABB to turbocharge first ME-GA engines as MAN ES opens new route to sustainable sailing for gas carriers
13:10 BC Ferries' sixth Island Class ferry departs Romania bound for B.C.
13:01 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” obtains permit for construction of dry bulk cargo terminal in Murmansk
12:32 New NIC-place Data Lake maximizes value of business logistics data using customized Big Data analytics
12:10 Valaris Drillship achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in world first
11:41 Nor-Shipping expects ‘fundamental shift’ in industry focus post COP26
11:05 Maersk Tankers uses vessels’ “digital twin” to slash emissions
10:34 7th Annual East Africa Transport & Infrastructure conference to be held on 15-16 November 2021 in Ethiopia
10:12 BTP Terminal in Brazil goes live remotely with CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal
09:53 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Global bunker market on Oct.14
09:30 Crude oil prices rise driven by OPEC output forecast
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 13

2021 October 13

18:17 Portsmouth International Port sets course for shore power