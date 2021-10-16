2021 October 16 09:37

Three zero-emission harbour tugs mark Corvus Energy’s 500th project order

A pioneer of lithium-ion battery technology in maritime applications, Corvus Energy has announced a major milestone for the company: the 500th project order, according to the company's release.

The order is one of the largest in Corvus’ history and is for the supply of the 5,288 kWh batteries for each of three zero-emission harbor tugs. The tugs will be built by Sanmar Shipyards for delivery to HaiSea Marine. HaiSea Marine, majority owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC, will operate the three battery-powered harbour tugs to berth/unberth liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers at the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat, B.C., Canada following commissioning of the plant around the middle of the decade.



A key to Corvus Energy’s success has been the engaged support of its strategic investors in the energy and maritime industry. Equinor Ventures, Norsk Hydro, BW Group and Shell Ventures have all contributed largely to the growth and scaling of the company.

About Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy is the leading supplier of energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, subsea and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of ESS suitable for almost every vessel type, providing high power energy storage in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems. The purpose-built, field-proven battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and all-electric heavy industrial equipment, including large marine propulsion drives. Corvus Energy has unsurpassed experience from 500 projects, totaling over 350 MWh and more than 3,5 million operating hours. Recently the company launched their hydrogen fuel cell initiative for maritime applications with world leader on fuel cell technology, Toyota Corporation.