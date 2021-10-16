2021 October 15 18:27

Sea Machines uses biofuel to power tug Nellie Bly on long-haul autonomous journey

To reduce the number of harmful emissions produced as it achieves the world record for the longest autonomous mission at sea, Sea Machines Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous command and advanced perception systems, is utilizing renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) biofuel, sourced by Bunker One in Denmark, to power its autonomous Nellie Bly tugboat. Operating under the project name The Machine Odyssey, this vessel is approaching the final leg of its 1,020 NM total mission, which began in Germany and made stops in Denmark before starting the return loop.

Sea Machines refueled Nellie Bly with cleaner, fossil-free biofuel in Klintholm, Hundested, Skagen and Fredericia, Denmark. By the time the vessel reaches its final destination in Hamburg, Nellie Bly will have used approximately 4,000 litres of biofuel, accounting for around 70 percent of the fuel used for the trip. Using HVO biofuel reduces harmful emissions by 90 percent.



Though Sea Machines’ autonomous Nellie Bly is currently operating in Europe, a team of U.S. Coast Guard-licensed officers is commanding operations from the company’s control room in Boston – a station located more than 3,600 miles away. Throughout the mission, viewers have had the chance to watch the journey live from The Machine Odyssey’s dashboard, which streams video and vessel data 24/7 directly from the boat.

About Sea Machines

Headquartered in the global tech hub of Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is the leader in pioneering autonomous command and control and advanced perception systems for the marine industries. Founded in 2015, the company builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which increase the safety, efficiency and performance of ships, workboats and commercial passenger vessels.