2021 October 15 17:33

Tsawwassen First Nation and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign renewed Relationship Agreement

Tsawwassen First Nation and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announced the signing of a historic relationship agreement, according to the company's release. As neighbours and partners, the agreement will formalize the partnership between Tsawwassen First Nation and the port authority, govern their long-term relationship, and provide a framework to support collaborative work together in Tsawwassen Traditional territory.

On Saturday October 2, a signing ceremony was held for Tsawwassen First Nation members to witness as Chief Ken Baird and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority president and CEO Robin Silvester gathered together to sign the milestone relationship agreement.

The relationship agreement reflects the joint commitment to act as partners in protecting Tsawwassen lands, upholding treaty rights and advancing collective goals of environmental stewardship. The agreement represents a promise to work together in a manner that reflects mutual respect and ensures that everyone’s voice is treated equally.



Together, Tsawwassen First Nation and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority look forward to delivering on joint commitments to work in true partnership. Through the framework of this renewed agreement, the parties will work together to uphold and advance the rights of Tsawwassen First Nation members as a step towards a positive future of respect and reconciliation.