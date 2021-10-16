2021 October 15 16:33

Duisburg Rail Terminal welcomed the one millionth unit since it started the operations in 2013

Samskip operates its own multimodal rail terminal in Duisburg, Germany. The facility is 140,000 sqm and equipped with nine tracks (each 720mtrs) and two portal cranes and three reach stackers. Via this terminal Samskip offers the option to transport from Northern Sweden all the way to South Italy.

With modern ICT solutions, such as one Control Tower System to pre-plan terminal activities and exception management, high-tech gate functionalities as well as OCR scanning for registration, security, job prioritization and truck parking allocation, meeting the highest standards in terminal logistics.