LNGnews.RU supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner

  • 2021 October 15 13:22

    The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot

    LNGnews.RU, Russia’s first independent internet portal focused on global LNG industry and technologies of the energy transition, supports the LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner.  

    The key task of LNG News.ru is to develop and support Russian language infomedia covering production, transportation, distribution and consumption of liquefied natural gas as well as related innovative technologies focused on the energy transition. The target audience of the portal is managers and engineers of companies involved in LNG and energy transition technology segment as well as other stakeholders.

    The team of LNGnews.RU thoroughly accumulates information on LNG projects worldwide, translates them into Russian and keeps a database of LNG plants, terminals and carriers, liquefaction technologies and infrastructure facilities located in Russia and abroad.

    The sources of information are international media and domestic news agencies and aggregators, official press centers of companies and industry-focused publications. Translation is performed by oil and gas industry professionals.

    The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

    The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online.

    Read more about the Conference >>>>.

