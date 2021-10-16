2021 October 15 13:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Danish Crown on global end-to-end logistics

A.P. Moller - Maersk today announced the signing of a global end-to-end logistics agreement with Danish Crown from 2021, according to the company's release.

The three-year end-to-end agreement covers all Danish Crown’s business units, delivering solutions on ocean services, inland logistics and cold chain logistics. Access to the digital supply chain platform Tradelens, which is underpinned by blockchain technology, is also a core part of the agreement.



Danish Crown is one of the world's largest exporters and the number one supplier of pork in Europe. The Danish Crown Group is also the largest meat-processing company in Europe, and Danish Crown Beef is a key player in the European beef market, while the groups trading company ESS-FOOD sells and distributes fresh and frozen foods worldwide. The agreement finally includes DAT-Schaub, which is a global market leader in casings for sausage production across the World.

With a significant export to Asia and a growing business in both North- and South America it is key for Danish Crown to ensure a flexible and resilient supply chain to support their business needs and meet their sustainability targets.

As one of the largest food exporters in the world, Danish Crown values an active partnership with a logistics leader such as Maersk, that can accelerate their business and reduce complexity.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.