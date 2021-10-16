2021 October 15 12:36

GTT is selected by Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip the tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology and smart shipping solutions

GTT has been chosen by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels, according to the company's release.

The two new vessels, each with a capacity of 15,600 containers, will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 12,800 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT. Vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

In addition to the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will assist the operator through every step of the first LNG-fueled project: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these vessels with its “GTT Digital” platform, a “smart shipping” solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.