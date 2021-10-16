2021 October 14 17:35

Sembo secures $12m investment from Stena Line

As the travel industry continues to bounce back, the Swedish travel technology firm Sembo has just secured a $12m (approx €10.3m/104mSEK) investment from its parent company Stena Line. Sembo is now embarking on an ambitious expansion plan. The funds are to be used to support the recruitment of some of the sharpest software developers available in order to speed up the first phase of the company´s international expansion, according to the company's release.

With the vast majority of travelers now planning and booking their holidays online, Sembo has created their own unique data driven booking technology, with the aim of disrupting the process of how package holidays are produced, booked, marketed and distributed in the future.

Sembo has always sought to simplifying travel by combining powerful technology with great individual service. The development of the new booking platform is a milestone – not only for the company, but for the travel industry as a whole.



Stena Line Travel & Retail Group is a business division within the Stena Line Group focused on leisure Travel & Travel Retail activities. The group has a turnover of more than €220M and has operations in Helsingborg (SWE), Amsterdam (NL), Palma de Mallorca (ES), Frederikshavn (DK), Oslo (NO), Holyhead (WAL) & Malmö (SWE). The group consists of well- known travel brands as Sembo, DTF Travel, Best Travel, Vista Travel, Buro Scanbrit and R & Travel Retail.