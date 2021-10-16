2021 October 14 17:15

Jan De Nul signs T&I contract for Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3

Ørsted Wind Power S/A and Jan De Nul Group announce the signing of the final contract for the transport and installation of 107 monopile foundations and one offshore substation topside at Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm. The transport and installation will start in 2023 and will be the first assignment for Les Alizés, the next generation offshore installation vessel of Jan De Nul Group, according to the company's release.

The 242 MW Gode Wind 3 and 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 Wind Farms are owned and developed by the Danish renewable energy company Ørsted Wind Power A/S.

Both wind farms will use 11-MW Siemens Gamesa turbines and are located in the German North Sea. The Borkum Riffgrund 3 more particularly will be located adjacent to Ørsted's existing offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2. Gode Wind 3 will be close to Ørsted's Gode Wind 1 and 2.

Jan De Nul’s scope includes the transport and installation of 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside. For the first time, Ørsted will be using monopiles without the need of installing a transition piece for connecting turbine and foundation. Before installation, scour protection will be installed at all 107 monopiles locations.

Delivery is foreseen to be completed in 2024. Once completed, these wind farms will generate enough electricity to power approx. 1.2 million German households every year. The projects are subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision.

Les Alizés is currently under construction and is planned to be delivered in 2022. She will mainly be used for the construction of offshore wind farms, but with her impressive crane she is also extremely suitable for decommissioning offshore oil and gas platforms.

She is fitted with a highly advanced exhaust filtering system by means of a Selective Catalytic Reduction system and a Diesel Particulate Filter, making it the very first seagoing installation vessel of its kind to be an Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv), moreover Stage V-certified.

Thanks to her dimensions and impressive lifting and loading capacities, Les Alizés will be able to load out, transport and install multiple units of the largest and heaviest wind turbine foundations. In addition, as a crane vessel that floats, it will be able to install heavier and larger foundations into deeper waters and in more challenging seabed conditions.

This vessel investment is a response to the global trend within the offshore wind energy sector to design and install increasingly larger wind turbines.