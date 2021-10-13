2021 October 13 09:49

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-September 2021, the port of handled 7.795 million tonnes of cargo, down 2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 13% to 790,000 tonnes including 317,300 tonnes of coal (flat, year-on-year) and 445,700 tonnes of other cargoes (-21%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 3% to 2,643,600 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 11% to 875,000 tonnes, handling of timber increased by 38% to 35,700 tonnes.

The port also handled 816,600 cargo carried by ferries (+42%) and 1,090,700 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-39%) including 268,800 tonnes of oil products (-64%), 312,600 tonnes of crude oil (-25%), 460,100 tonnes of food cargo (-10%) and 31,200 tonnes of chemicals (-41%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 72%, year-on-year, to 321,126 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.