2021 October 13 09:28

MABUX: No firm price trend on Global bunker market on Oct.13

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward trend on Oct.12:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 537.88 (+6.83)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 633.75 (+7.64)

MGO - USD/MT – 756.12 (+6.13)

As of October 12, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 31 (plus $ 35 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 53 (plus $56 the day before) and in Fujairah - plus $ 29 (plus $33 the day before). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index continued register an underestimation of 380 HSFO fuel grade by minus $ 13 (minus $11 the day before). There were no significant changes registered on Oct.12.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharges on October 12 in two out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam - plus $5 (minus $7 the day before), in Houston - plus $ 8 (plus $7). VLSFO fuel grade was underpriced in Fujairah by $ 4 (no changes) and in Singapore by $1 (Plus $3 the day before). There were no significant changes registered on in VLSFO MBP/DBP either.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 12 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 34 (minus $24 the day before), minus $ 28 (minus $ 23) in Singapore, minus $ 48 (minus $ 44) in Fujairah and minus$5 (plus$1 the day before) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Rotterdam - the decrease of $10 compared to the day before.

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT, prices for MGO may decline by 3-7 USD/MT

Source: www.mabux.com