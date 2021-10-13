Crude oil prices are slightly down

2021 October 13 09:13

Crude oil prices fell by 0.11%

As of 13 October 2021, 07:55 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.11% lower at $83.32 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.11% to $80.55 a barrel.

Crude oil prices decrease amid resumed nuclear talks with Iran.