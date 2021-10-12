2021 October 12 17:50

Sovcomflot President & CEO Igor Tonkovidov confirms participation in 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

Photo by IAA PortNews Sovcomflot

Sovcomflot President & CEO Igor Tonkovidov has confirmed his participation in the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference.

For the fourth time in a row, Sovcomflot supports the LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Partner.



The event programme also includes the following confirmed reports: Rosmorrechflot on construction of infrastructure for LNG bunkering in Russia, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker on Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev, Rosmorport on completion of two LNG-powered ferries and ordering of new dual-fuel icebreakers. State policy on transition to environmentally friendly fuels will be covered by representatives of RF Ministries of Transport and Energy.

The conference delegates will discuss a possibility to use electric propulsion, hydrogen and methanol on sea-going and river-going ships, specific features of standardization in introduction of alternative fuels, competence development of classification societies, new technologies and materials. Some reports will cover training of personnel for the industry.

The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online.



