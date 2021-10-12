2021 October 12 16:23

Throughput of port Primorsk in 9M’2021 remained flat Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-September 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 38,298,400 tonnes of cargo, flat, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude also remained flat, year-on-year, at 25,801,400 tonnes, as well as handling of oil products which totaled 12.497 million tonnes.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).