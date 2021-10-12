2021 October 12 17:25

Ocean Infinity acquires Red Rock

Ocean Infinity, the marine robotics company is excited to announce that it has acquired Red Rock, a technology company with solutions that will enable autonomous port operations; a key enabler for future uncrewed shipping, according to the company's release.

Red Rock is spearheading the development of digital and autonomous solutions to revolutionise lifting and handling both onshore and offshore.

The acquisition will combine Ocean Infinity’s ‘Armada’ robotic vessels and low emission operations with Red Rock’s ability to develop hardware and software solutions for remote and autonomous handling. Together, the two businesses will transform port operations and shipping through artificial intelligence-enabled, safe, low emission movement of vessels and cargo.

The complementary technology of Ocean Infinity and Red Rock will enable the enlarged group to realise its mission of being the world’s leading marine robotics company with technology and sustainability at its core.

All of Red Rock’s business lines spanning marine, artificial intelligence, software solutions and digital consulting are included as part of the acquisition.

Ocean Infinity’s footprint in Europe now extends to offices in Norway and Romania, alongside the existing presence in North America, the Middle East and Africa. The enlarged group will have a full-time headcount of approximately 600 people.