2021 October 12 18:15

Port of Tanjung Pelepas welcomes Evergreen’s Ever Ace

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Malaysia has become the first port in Southeast Asia to welcome the Evergreen Marine Corporation’s Ever Ace, the largest container vessel in the world, according to the company's release.

The mega vessel, which is the first of Evergreen Line’s 24,000 TEU class container ships, docked at the port as part of its maiden voyage in the Southeast Asian region as part of its CEM Service in Asia-Europe trade.

The vessel had previously docked at the Port of Colombo and is next scheduled to make the next port of call at Kaohsiung, Taiwan.