2021 October 12 14:52
Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y
Container throughput shows a stable decrease, coal handling is growing
In January-September 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 80,024,700 tonnes of cargo, up 4%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 37,883,900 tonnes including 32,475,100 tonnes of coal and coke (+22%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 4% to 40,320,000 tonnes including 16,316,900 tonnes of crude oil (-12%) and 23,555,900 tonnes of oil products (+4%).
Handling of general cargo rose by 20% to 570,200 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 817,300 tonnes (+5%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 42% to 22,980 TEUs.
In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
77,513.7
76,628.3
80,024.7
104%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
31,671.9
32,763.5
37,883.9
116%
Ore
0.0
0.0
243.7
growth
Coal, coke
25,771.6
26,545.8
32,475.1
122%
Mineral fertilizers
3,010.8
3,620.7
2,492.9
69%
Other
2,889.5
2,597.0
2,672.2
103%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
20.1
17.9
89%
Other loose cargo
0.0
20.1
17.9
89%
TIMBER
435.8
310.7
196.0
63%
GENERAL CARGO including:
207.3
475.2
570.2
120%
Ferrous metal
130.1
424.0
472.7
111%
Packaged
4.4
12.2
12.1
99%
Other
72.8
39.0
85.4
up 2.2 times
CONTAINERS
436.3
337.5
219.4
65%
Total teus
46,240
39,928
22,980
58%
including refrigerated containers:
376
209
197
94%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
554.8
779.2
817.3
105%
Ro-Ro
0.2
0.0
0.0
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
44,207.5
41,942.2
40,320.0
96%
Crude oil
19,925.8
18,520.5
16,316.9
88%
Oil products
22,504.5
22,569.1
23,555.9
104%
Liquefied gas
1,777.2
852.6
447.2
52%
