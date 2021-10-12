2021 October 12 14:52

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y

Image soure: FSUE Rosmorport

Container throughput shows a stable decrease, coal handling is growing

In January-September 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 80,024,700 tonnes of cargo, up 4%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 37,883,900 tonnes including 32,475,100 tonnes of coal and coke (+22%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 4% to 40,320,000 tonnes including 16,316,900 tonnes of crude oil (-12%) and 23,555,900 tonnes of oil products (+4%).

Handling of general cargo rose by 20% to 570,200 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 817,300 tonnes (+5%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 42% to 22,980 TEUs.



In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

