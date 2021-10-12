  • Home
    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 9M’2021

    Handling of cargo carried by ferries rose 3.8 times

    Image source: Rosmorport
    In January-September 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 46.49 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 8.78 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 11% to 6.61 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 14% to 9.96 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 32% to 1.08 million tonnes tonnes, handling of dry loose cargo remained flat at 198,800 tonnes including 206,500 tonnes of timber (+9%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.8 times to 2,600 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 2% to 1,531,196 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    44,976.3

    44,253.8

    46,497.8

    105%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    6,498.7

    5,979.4

    6,618.8

    111%

    Ore

    561.7

    688.6

    683.8

    99%

    Coal, coke

    163.0

    42.7

    28.4

    67%

    Mineral fertilizers

    5,740.0

    5,134.7

    5,798.1

    113%

    Other

    34.0

    113.3

    108.5

    96%

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    252.1

    191.6

    191.8

    100%

    Grain

    217.4

    125.2

    95.3

    76%

    Other

    34.8

    66.4

    96.6

    145%

    TIMBER

    306.9

    189.2

    206.5

    109%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    9,010.8

    8,724.4

    9,960.5

    114%

    Ferrous metal

    3,758.9

    3,875.1

    5,118.2

    132%

    Non-ferrous metal

    1,041.5

    701.3

    720.3

    103%

    Metal scrap

    1,170.1

    1,286.5

    1,231.6

    96%

    Packaged

    1,152.0

    1,176.5

    1,048.7

    89%

    Reefer

    912.8

    807.4

    794.3

    98%

    including fish

    255.1

    202.4

    223.8

    111%

    Other

    975.6

    877.6

    1,047.4

    119%

    CONTAINERS

    20,571.7

    19,763.5

    19,649.1

    99%

    Total teus

    1,684,927

    1,568,167

    1,531,196

    98%

    including refrigerated containers:

    193,451

    196,143

    198,086

    101%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    34.1

    0.7

    2.6

    up 3.8 times

    RO-RO

    933.2

    826.4

    1,087.9

    132%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    7,368.7

    8,578.6

    8,780.4

    102%

    Oil products

    7,368.7

    8,578.6

    8,780.4

    102%
