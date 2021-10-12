-
2021 October 12 14:30
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 9M’2021
Handling of cargo carried by ferries rose 3.8 times
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 14% to 9.96 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 32% to 1.08 million tonnes tonnes, handling of dry loose cargo remained flat at 198,800 tonnes including 206,500 tonnes of timber (+9%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.8 times to 2,600 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput decreased by 2% to 1,531,196 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
44,976.3
44,253.8
46,497.8
105%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
6,498.7
5,979.4
6,618.8
111%
Ore
561.7
688.6
683.8
99%
Coal, coke
163.0
42.7
28.4
67%
Mineral fertilizers
5,740.0
5,134.7
5,798.1
113%
Other
34.0
113.3
108.5
96%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
252.1
191.6
191.8
100%
Grain
217.4
125.2
95.3
76%
Other
34.8
66.4
96.6
145%
TIMBER
306.9
189.2
206.5
109%
GENERAL CARGO including:
9,010.8
8,724.4
9,960.5
114%
Ferrous metal
3,758.9
3,875.1
5,118.2
132%
Non-ferrous metal
1,041.5
701.3
720.3
103%
Metal scrap
1,170.1
1,286.5
1,231.6
96%
Packaged
1,152.0
1,176.5
1,048.7
89%
Reefer
912.8
807.4
794.3
98%
including fish
255.1
202.4
223.8
111%
Other
975.6
877.6
1,047.4
119%
CONTAINERS
20,571.7
19,763.5
19,649.1
99%
Total teus
1,684,927
1,568,167
1,531,196
98%
including refrigerated containers:
193,451
196,143
198,086
101%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
34.1
0.7
2.6
up 3.8 times
RO-RO
933.2
826.4
1,087.9
132%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
7,368.7
8,578.6
8,780.4
102%
Oil products
7,368.7
8,578.6
8,780.4
102%
