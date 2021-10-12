2021 October 12 14:30

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 9M’2021

Handling of cargo carried by ferries rose 3.8 times

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-September 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 46.49 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 8.78 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 11% to 6.61 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 14% to 9.96 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 32% to 1.08 million tonnes tonnes, handling of dry loose cargo remained flat at 198,800 tonnes including 206,500 tonnes of timber (+9%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.8 times to 2,600 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput decreased by 2% to 1,531,196 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.