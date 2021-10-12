2021 October 12 13:51

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 28,309 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 925



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between October 4 and October 8 rose week-on-week by RUB 925 and totaled RUB 28,309 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,824 to RUB 27,354 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,417 to RUB 28,203 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 982 to RUB 26,773 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,820 to RUB 29,570 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,050 to RUB 38,160 pmt.