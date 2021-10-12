  • Home
  TotalEnergies and Qnergy deploy an innovative technology to reduce methane emissions on the Barnett field
    As part of its effort for continuous progress and sustainable development, TotalEnergies announces deployment of an innovative technology developed by Qnergy, to significantly reduce methane emissions related to its operations on the Barnett gas field in the United States.

    The solution proposed by Qnergy uses a technology allowing to convert methane powered instrumentation to compressed air powered instrumentation, thus eliminating the release of methane to the atmosphere during the process.

    During a successful pilot project at the Barnett site in March 2021, Qnergy’s technology proved to be reliable, simple to install and easy to operate, allowing to eliminate up to 98% of the methane venting emissions related to instruments using natural gas.

    Following successful additional tests, TotalEnergies has decided to install this new technology by deploying 100 units on the Barnett field in 2021 and 2022. The deployment of 300 additional units throughout the field will reduce methane venting emissions from pneumatic devices by approximately 7,000 tons a year by end 2024.

    From now on, new developments on the Barnett field and across the Company will be designed without instruments using natural gas.

    TotalEnergies’ performance in reducing methane emissions is one of the best in the industry. The company has cut its emissions by close to 50% since 2010, through actions focused on different sources – such as flaring, venting and fugitive emissions – and by complying with stringent design standards for new projects to ensure that methane emissions are close to zero. The Company has already reduced routine flaring by more than 90% since 2010 and has pledged to eliminate the practice by 2030.

    TotalEnergies’ achieved to lower the methane emissions intensity of its operated gas facilities to below 0.1% in 2020. The Company has now set an objective of a further 20% reduction of absolute methane emissions from its operated oil and gas assets in 2025 compared to 2020.

    In November 2020, TotalEnergies signed onto a second phase of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0), supporting a broader, more ambitious reporting framework extended to cover the entire gas value chain and non-operated assets. The Company is also a signatory of the Methane Guiding Principles.

    TotalEnergies is a founding member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a $1 billion climate fund that has also invested in Qnergy.

    About TotalEnergies

    TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale : oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

    About Qnergy

    Qnergy provides power solutions that work reliably with a broad range of heat sources including raw natural gas and biogas. Qnergy’s Stirling engines are enclosed, frictionless external combustion systems that require no lubrication, oil-change or repair and are capable of delivering tens of thousands of hours of uninterrupted operation. Qnergy leverages it’s reliable off-grid power to drive air compressors that help the natural gas industry eliminate methane emission from pneumatic devices.

