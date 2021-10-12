2021 October 12 13:35

GOGL announces the sale of two Panamax vessels and agreement to construct four Kamsarmax vessels

Golden Ocean Group Limited, one of the world’s largest listed dry bulk shipowners, today announces the sale of two older Panamax vessels, Golden Opportunity and Golden Endurer, and an agreement to construct four Kamsarmax vessels.

The aggregate sale price of the vessels is $37.2 million, and the Company expects to record gain from sale of approximately $4.9 million in Q3 2021 and $5.0 million in Q4 2021 and receive net cash proceed of approximately $22.2 million in Q4. The net cash proceeds will fund close to half of the estimated required equity for the Kamsarmax vessels. The balance will be funded through cash on hand and long-term debt financing to be secured closer to delivery.

The four Kamsarmax vessels are 85,000 dwt ECO-type and are being constructed at the leading Chinese shipyard where the Company currently has three vessels under construction with the same design, giving added benefits in terms of building supervision and subsequently operating efficiency for sister vessels. The vessels will be delivered to the Company in the third and fourth quarter of 2023.