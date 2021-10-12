2021 October 12 12:58

Manila Harbor Center takes delivery of light rail vehicles for PH’s LRT 1

Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc. (MHCPSI) recently took delivery of eight light rail vehicles (LRV) from Citadel Shipping’s MV Morning Margareta for the Philippines’ light rail transit (LRT) project, according to ICTSI's release.

This is the seventh LRV delivery this year by Citadel, the local ship agent of global RoRo shipping company Eukor. The latter holds the exclusive right to bring in the brand new LRVs for the LRT 1 Cavite Extension Project.

To date, MHCPSI has unloaded 48 LRVs from Spain and Mexico to be used for the existing system and Cavite Extension project of the Light Rail Transit Line 1. Another 72 LRVs are scheduled for delivery until June 2022.



A fully owned subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) at the Port of Manila, MHCPSI is a multipurpose terminal that specializes in handling project cargo.



About Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc.

Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc. (MHCPSI) runs the largest international breakbulk and bulk operations at the Port of Manila. Located at the north wharf of the Manila Harbour Centre, the company operates a 10-hectare, 4.5-million metric ton capacity multipurpose terminal – the Manila Harbor Center – that caters to both international and domestic cargo. MHCPSI started commercial operations in December 2020 under a permit to operate issued by the Philippine Ports Authority.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.