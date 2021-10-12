2021 October 12 12:12

Tallink Grupp charters out additional vessel to COP26 to provide accommodation

Tallink Grupp has recently signed a charter agreement for its Latvian-flagged cruise vessel Romantika, which has also been hired to provide accommodation at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), taking place in Glasgow, Scotland on 31 October – 12 November this year. The company announced only a few weeks ago that it signed a charter agreement for its Tallinn-Helsinki route cruise vessel Silja Europa to provide accommodation services at the global climate conference in Glasgow during the period 21 October to 14 November 2021. Now Romantika will join her fellow fleet member in Glasgow, providing accommodation and related services to support personnel working at the COP26 conference.

Romantika has been chartered for the period 15 October – 15 November 2021 and will provide accommodation and catering services to the charterer’s personnel and guests. The vessel has been chartered via specialist company Landry & Kling Global Cruise Services with full technical and service crew from Tallink Grupp for the duration of the charter.

Commenting on the charter agreement, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene said:

„This charter request and agreement came at a very opportune time, as Romantika had just finished operating in the Mediterranean region between Morocco and France as part of its previous charter agreement and the vessel was en route back to Tallinn, due to arrive here this Wednesday, 13 October.

“The charter is helpful again at a time when our passenger numbers and operations are under continuing pressure due to the COVID situation and will enable us to offer work for our employees as Romantika would otherwise remained suspended in Tallinn after its return home with no immediate work in sight for the vessel at present. So, it is a great boost for the company and the employees, although of course it is also a huge challenge for us all in terms of the extremely short time we have for preparations and I know such last-minute agreements put our staff under extreme pressure for delivery. I am sincerely grateful to everyone for the valiant effort made and the level and quality of the service me manage to provide regardless of the immense pressure.

“I think it is great testament to our vessels and, more importantly, to our crew and shore staff that we are able to secure contracts for such high profile and significant international events and we hope to make our home countries proud by making a vital contribution to the successful organisation and delivery of such important global events in 2021.”

Romantika is expected to arrive in Glasgow on 12 October and is expected to arrive back in Tallinn on 18 November 2021. The vessel has been operating on the Tanger Med (Morocco) -Sete (France) route since early July this year. Pre-COVID, Romantika operated on the Riga-Stockholm route, which has been suspended due to travel restrictions put in place during the pandemic since March 2020.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.